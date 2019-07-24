If a winter cold snap isn’t proof enough for climate deniers, what do they have to say about this week's weather? Just asking.

Tom Upton, Pipersville

Anti-semitism isn't new. However, it's especially repellent when elected representatives openly expectorate their unbridled contempt for Jews.

David Lynch, Willow Grove

Inform Buckingham venter that the "cage of kindness" for children in Texas he referred to was first built in Nogales, Arizona, and funded by the Obama administration in 2014. Therefore, his criticisms of Trump supporters should also apply to Obama supporters.

Erwin W. Koch, Doylestown Township

Monday’s letter writer from Warwick might want to watch less MSNBC and more ESPN.

Joan Thomas, Hatboro