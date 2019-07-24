There was a fire July 12 that pointed out some deficiencies in Beaver County’s 911 system.

Currently, you can dial 911 for help. This number is used throughout the U.S. However, people also need to be able to go to a website for emergency information, something like 911info.gov. A telephone message that says, “shelter in place,” is clearly inadequate. With a website, you could find out what the hazard is, and where the danger area is if it were displayed on a map.

With this information you could prepare — knowing to stay away from the danger area or preparing to evacuate. Are you sheltering because there is a dangerous person, a tornado, something happening in Baden, a nuclear problem or whatever?

During less dangerous times, the site could provide information on street closures, construction zones, etc., with links to PennDOT sites, weather radar, etc. It could also tell you places to avoid due to ongoing flooding, fire, accident or other hazards. That’s why people go to social media — there is no single U.S.-wide government site that provides emergency information.

A nationwide system is ideal; however, Beaver County can help by establishing such a website on its own.

Larry Busack, Monaca