It's time for the Navy to take responsibility for groundwater contamination in Hartsville and connect affected homes to clean water.

The Environmental Protection Agency is suggesting the Hartsville Fire Co. is not to blame for groundwater contamination in the Hartsville section of Warwick. It's time for the Navy to take responsibility and connect affected homes to clean water.

We've always considered the Navy — and not the fire company — to be the prime suspect. After all, the Navy operated the former Naval Air Warfare Center and the former Willow Grove Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in nearby Warminster and Horsham, respectively, and admitted to employing firefighting foams containing toxic PFAS chemicals that were later found in water wells used by more than 70,000 residents.

The Navy has already spent about $58 million locally to provide access to clean water, perform environmental testing and stop the chemicals from leaving the two bases. It has so far agreed to connect some 250 homes in Bucks and Montgomery counties to public water supplies as a result of the contamination.

Yet the Navy — or more precisely the Department of Defense — has shown a penchant for dragging its feet and pushing back wherever possible to minimize its culpability in contamination hotspots all over the country.

Hartsville is one such place. Even though the Navy has provided bottled water for more than three years to the residents of about seven homes, it suggested that the fire company could have been to blame. Hartsville officials denied ever using foam at the firehouse, saying their firefighters received their foam training, not surprisingly, at the Navy's base in Warminster.

The EPA tested both the soil at the fire company and the groundwater below it and found slightly elevated levels of PFAS that fell far short of what results from the use of firefighting foam.

Andrea Barbieri, the remedial project manager with the EPA who shared the preliminary results of the investigation, said the findings have already been shared with the Navy, the fire company and the state Department of Environmental Protection.

In 2017, a Navy official told us that it was providing the bottled water "until potential sources, contaminant migration and responsibility for permanent action are resolved." We believe we've arrived at that resolution. With the EPA's investigation about to be completed, it's clear that the Navy is the party responsible for taking "permanent action."

It's frustrating that it attempted to blame one of our local volunteer fire companies and dragged its feet over connecting a mere seven or so homes to public water. An expense like that would be onerous for the residents to fund on their own, but for a branch of the military that's already spent nearly $60 million in the area and paid for 250 such hook-ups, it ought to have been a small concession.

It's seven homes. What's the holdup?

We implore the Navy to take its "permanent action" without further delay. Connect these seven or so homes to the nearest public water supply. The residents have waited far too long already.

They've lost thousands of dollars in property value and something even more precious — confidence that the water that comes out of their taps is not going to make them sick.