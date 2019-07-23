Pain often associated with some of our 'traditions'



For just a moment, let's set aside the fact that we are talking about a fictional character (mermaid), a fake underwater kingdom (Atlantica), and a talking crab (with a horribly bad Caribbean accent at best).

I've heard the rumblings of, "Why would they make Ariel black? That doesn't make any sense! I hate when they mess with tradition."

Tradition: The transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation.

If we as Americans are in fact looking to carry on traditions, shouldn't we rescind a woman's right to vote? For almost the first 150 years of our great country, women were without it. I could be incorrect, but I assume that would equate to tradition.

If that's too harsh, maybe we should explore familial traditions that suggest said woman be the sole homemaker and not allowed to work, thereby rendering her dependent on her husband.

Maybe little girls shouldn't be able to play professional soccer. But then we wouldn't have a world-renowned multiple-gold-medal-winning team (hi, Carli!).

And let's not tackle the issue of segregation that crippled an entire population of people based solely on the color of their skin.

As I begin to rehash the immense feelings of pain that are associated with our country's "traditions," many may struggle to see the correlation. "We're only talking about a silly kids movie," you might say.

Terrible traditions that went on to hurt millions of people could have and should have been stopped much sooner. Ask yourself, how long does it take for a tale of fiction to become a horror movie?

Ron Rich

Westampton

Read Hu's column, learn to see the other side



A commentary in Thursday’s opinion section regarding all the hateful, biased and rhetorical communication about immigrants, written by Katherine Hu, a student at Yale College, was very truthful and informative.

This is the way Americans should be talking to one another, not horrendous tweets or hate-slinging rebukes. Ms. Hu, an English-speaking American-born child of Asian immigrant parents, explains why people come to our great America while still loving their roots.

Everyone should read her column and learn to see the other side. We are all children of immigrants who truly love America.

Joyce Chmielenski

Edgewater Park