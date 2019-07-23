You couldn't make up this stuff. The members of the G-20 (no, not that G-20) in their role as progressive utopian saviors have defined the Democrats' agenda. It is truly stupefying. To paraphrase Everett Dirksen, a trillion here and a trillion there and soon you're talking about some really long green. Consider:

The elimination of all fossil fuels (aka the Green New Deal); free health care not only for Americans but it must also be an entitlement for any foreign migrant; college loans to be forgiven, tuition to be free; taxes to be raised to rates unheard of in half a century; reparations for slavery. Wow.

According to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, he of modest means, money is "just in the wrong hands."

You don't make the poor richer by making everyone else poor. A nation can't tax and borrow its way into prosperity. The vice of capitalism is the uneven distribution of prosperity. The vice of socialism is the equal distribution of misery. Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy.

It would be quite easy to vote in socialism but we might have to shoot our way out. Witness Russia and all of its former satellites and colonies (mostly penal), China, Venezuela and Cuba.

I'm afraid that all the Democrats will have accomplished is to hand re-election to the present lout-in-chief. If one of the Democrats should be elected, I would hope voters would be smart enough to install a GOP Congress so that he or she couldn't do any more damage.

— Victor Boboshko, Erie

Thanks to all who helped

club survive recent fire

The officers, manager, bartenders and all of the Slovak National Club family would like to express our thanks to all of those involved in fighting and containing the fire that devastated our club. This would include the police who called in the fire, Deputy Fire Chief Michael Fahey and all of the firefighters who helped in putting out the fire. Their prompt response minimized the damage so that we will be able to repair and rebuild as soon as possible. We would also like to thank Marion Bretz, Gary Nyberg and the Fulton Athletic Club for their support on that night.

We would also like to thank our "SNC Family" members who participated in the cleanup on June 10. About 60 to 70 members showed up and did a fantastic job. It was truly amazing to see all of these members chipping in to perform dirty, smelly work that had to be done. Thanks to all of you!

— Slovak National Club, Erie

Don't fall for Trump's

strategy of distraction

Bravo Erie Times-News, for not caving and buying into President Bone Spurs' use of friendly media to distract and divide opinion.

You ran the story about the human trafficking and molestation case against Jeffrey Epstein right next to President Donald Trump's racist rant against elected congressional representatives. His media manipulation is intended to distract the attention of the American people away from his association with Epstein.

Trump's media manipulation is easy to spot if you practice a little compare and contrast while you read. If a negative report is trending, President Obstruction will post an outlandishly extreme statement and before you know it, the attention shifts to his bombing order, his refusal to allow LGBT in the armed forces, or another empty meeting with a dictator/murderer. Any slime that coated him from the original story washes off in the wave of public discourse.

Thank you, Erie Times-News. This is the reason I have kept my subscription to your paper for 20 years (and counting).

— R. Green, Erie

Family separation policy

defiles nation's values

When I was 5 years old, I went to a trade show with my parents and managed to get separated. There were unfamiliar faces and surroundings and I was a basket case. Seventy years later, I remember this like it was yesterday and it only lasted one hour.

What have these Guatemalan children done that we are purposely terrorizing them? All they did was follow their mom and dad through thousands of miles of walking to escape tyranny, only to be torn away from their only connection.

I wouldn't wish this on anyone. It is immoral. It's unChristian. It's not what we as Americans stand for. Jesus would weep to see this atrocity and would not tolerate its perpetrators. Neither should we.

Shame on the U.S.

— David Vinch, Meadville