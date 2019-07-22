A little over two years ago, Bucks County Sheriff’s Deputy Keith Clymer was tragically killed by drunk driver Harry Burak. Mr. Burak had several previous DUI arrests, had no license and yet mysteriously had a new truck in his name.

JD Mullane never deemed this story worthy of writing about, however, the tragic DUI accident committed by Arturo Guzman was. Mr. Mullane was sure to spell out the name several times during the course of his reporting. Arturo Guzman-Jimenez and often simply Guzman-Jimenez, with the accent on, “he's Hispanic” and, “he immigrated to the U.S. illegally.”

Pulling out every dog whistle at his disposal, Mullane characterized Arturo as a liar, a selfish actor who saw nothing wrong with getting drunk and mowing down hapless citizens walking to work. JD Mullane missed the story. The real story is that alcoholism is a disease so powerful that even after getting caught more than once, its victims will get behind the wheel again and again, never stopping until someone gets hurt or worse, as in these two cases.

Arturo-Jimenez had driven drunk before, and there were never any consequences, until there was. I am not defending him, just as I am not defending Harry Burak, but I cannot defend Mullane's use of this accident as an excuse to vilify an entire ethnic group forced to live on the fringes of our society.

Deportation, roundups with armed officers and police dogs and forced camps, children in cages have become the new “final solution.”

Dan Cohen

Warwick