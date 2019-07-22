Thumbs Up to U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick for bucking his party to support a House Resolution condemning President Trump's tweet that said four Democratic House members should go back to their home countries.

We're sure that Fitzpatrick, one of only four Republicans to vote for the resolution, will be loudly lambasted by conservatives in his district, many of whom already consider him too moderate for their liking. We're also sure that President Trump won't soon forget Fitzpatrick's vote.

Some will suggest that Fitzpatrick made a calculated attempt to raise his standing among his district's left-leaning members, who would have roasted him if he'd stayed in line with the GOP. That may have been a factor. But what good does currying their favor do if he loses to a Trump-backed challenger in the 2020 Republican primary?

So we'll take him at his word when he said his vote was "a vote in favor of civility." We also appreciate that he criticized Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, for displaying a similar lack of civility in remarks he made about Trump.

In a busy week, he also joined Democrats and voted "yes" on a House bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2025. The bill has little chance in the Republican-held Senate, but we like Fitzpatrick's continued willingness to go his own way.

If the allegations against Morrisville police Cpl. Michael Pitcher are true, he deserves a serious Thumbs Down for disgracing himself and staining his department.

Pitcher was arrested earlier this month for using law enforcement resources to harass a Lower Makefield man he reportedly felt was driving too slowly on River Road. The resident claims he received a threatening phone call at home not long after being aggressively tailgated by a black Chevrolet SUV that turned out to be Pitcher's.

The resident said the caller threatened to damage his property and knew his name and home address. Investigators allege that surveillance footage places Pitcher in his SUV on River Road at the time of the incident, computer records show Pitcher was logged into a law enforcement database at the time the resident's personal information was pulled, and cellphone records traced to Pitcher calls that were made around the time of the threatening call.

He was on paid administrative leave from April until last week when borough council voted to suspend him with pay pending the outcome of the criminal cast against him. According to the borough solicitor, the board had little choice given due process rules.

It's frustrating to see that, despite charges of unlawful use of a computer, terroristic threats, official oppression and harassment, Pitcher has so far received three months' salary for doing no work and he appears to be in line for a lot more. He might as well be charged with stealing money from the taxpayers, since that's what he's doing.

Thumbs Up to David and Julia Wood, of Yardley, who, following the Texas hit-and-run death of their son Philip, fought to have the Lonestar State mandate a minimum of 120 days in jail for drivers convicted of hit and run in cases where a fatality is involved.

Philip Wood was crossing a highway at about 2 a.m. on March 2, 2014 when he was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Joseph Cantu. Parts of the car that were found at the scene helped police identify Cantu, who admitting hitting Wood. A jury later found him guilty of failure to stop and render aid but, because of a judge's leniency, Cantu served no jail time.

No one would have judged the Woods if they'd retreated to Yardley after that to quietly grieve and never set foot in Texas again. Instead, they lobbied the state's legislature and district attorneys association to tighten up the hit-and-run law. They testified before the Texas House Corrections Committee and the Texas Senate Committee on Criminal Justice. They found a state senator — Kirk Watson — willing to sponsor a bill calling for the mandatory jail time.

The Woods said they did it to spare other families "some of the horrible ordeal we experienced."

On May 29, more than five years after the accident, the bill was signed into law.