Trump has said many times the Mueller report concluded there was "no collusion and no obstruction."

Fox News agreed. CNN did not agree.

After reading the report on CSPAN, I found nowhere in the report that said "no collusion and no obstruction." The report does say there is a high possibility of both collusion and obstruction.

CNN has it right. Trump is also right when he says "don't believe everything you hear." That is true, especially when it comes to him. Take some time to get the facts.

Jim Hinton, North Sewickley