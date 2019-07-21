I have been too quiet for too long. I am heartbroken, sickened and very angry over the rally held Wednesday in North Carolina where not only did Trump — the president of my country — not condone the chants of “send her home,” he actually incited it by his rhetoric.

Don’t you dare circle back around and tell me about "Killery," the right-winged and the Dems ruining our country. We may not agree on several areas of policy, but I can try to understand your points and do understand some. But right now — today — I am drawing my line and standing my ground.

I have friends staying with us right this day; friends who are afraid — afraid to talk of politics because of their religion — legal citizens in my country whose families came here legally many generations ago. And they have fear because of what we are allowing to go on in our country today.

Not me and not any more!

Being silent, making excuses, slanting what happened Wednesday night or agreeing with it is embracing the purest of evil. Wednesday night is just the foreshadowing of the beginnings of a very dark chapter in our history coming that may play itself out on our own soil.

Sally Rea, Brighton Township