If the gentleman from Warwick has the time to watch the science channel, he will find that the scientists that have Ph.Ds who study the sun, say the sun itself is more responsible for warming than is man. The sun is getting bigger and hotter.

Sarah Thomas, Hatboro

To Trump lovers who also say they love children: What is going on in those "cages of kindness" in Texas is child abuse — pure and simple. By extension, if you support Trump, you support child abuse yourself. Pure and simple.

John McCann, Buckingham