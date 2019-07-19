Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, thank you for voting to condemn President Trump’s racist attack on your fellow congresswomen. His attack was a classic form of American racism: an inability to recognize nonwhite people as Americans. In 1857, the Supreme Court went so far as to rule that black people could not be citizens of the United States. Fortunately, Congress and the states overturned that most atrocious ruling by passing the 1868 Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which recognized all people born in the U.S. as citizens.

Trump has expressed difficulty in recognizing nonwhites as American in the past. He was the primary force behind the conspiracy theory that President Obama was not born in America.

Besides getting confused about the country of origin of three of the four women, Trump attacked Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib by saying they hate America. But you don’t get to claim your own love of America while also rejecting your fellow Americans.

Patriotism requires us to recognize all our fellow Americans, whether born here or not, as full and equal citizens. Patriotism does not, however, preclude criticizing our government or its policies. President Trump knows this very well, because he criticized our government and its policies throughout his campaign and during his inauguration speech. But notice that no one has called for him to go back to where he came from.

So thank you, Fitzpatrick, for recognizing your fellow Americans — all of them — and for your willingness to call Trump’s attack what it is: racist.

Jonson Miller and Jo Freehand live in Langhorne.