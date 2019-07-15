We’re supposed to hold Megan “I deserve this” Rapinoe as a role model for young women. I’ll pass, thanks.

I want to feel good about the world champion U.S. Women’s national soccer team, but can’t.

It isn’t because I dislike soccer or futbol or whatever its proper name. Like golf and competitive ping-pong, I’m indifferent, and it doesn’t matter if men or women are playing. I feel the same about soccer as I do about steel belted radial tires.

But even the indifferent can rally behind Team USA when it pulls off a win, like the legendary 1980 U.S. Olympic “Miracle on Ice” hockey team. Non-hockey fans who experienced that moment against the Russians can, to this day, name the team’s captain, Mike Eruzione.

It isn’t the same with Team USA’s women’s national soccer team, which beat the Netherlands last Sunday in France by some low score. My lack of enthusiasm has to do with team captain, Megan Rapinoe.

It’s not about her politics, which swings left. Lefty athletes who use their celebrity to lecture, needle and troll Americans are not new. And it’s not because before they won, Rapinoe profanely vowed on Twitter that the team would not go to the White House to visit President Trump. Dissing Trump has become a cliché among lefty athletes. I get it. What’s the point of being woke if you can’t self-consciously demonstrate your wokeness? “Hate Has No Home Here,” and all that.

No, it’s Rapinoe’s effortless ability to be endlessly obnoxious. She lectures. She f-bombs us. She held up the team’s champion trophy and said to cameras, “I deserve this. I deserve all of this.” But it’s what happened with the American flag on the field in France that’s the biggest burn.

After the team won in Lyon, its members were jubilant. Some wrapped themselves in the flag. Video shows team member Allie Long, a Penn Stater, holding the flag in one hand in a careless, crumpled manner, the way you might hold a beach towel. The flag was touching the ground, too, which most of us know is never supposed to happen, especially with 1 billion people watching. Rapinoe is next to her. Then as both mug for fans and cameras, Long simply drops the flag so she and Rapinoe can strike a pose. The flag on the ground, Rapinoe then either kicked, brushed or stepped on it.

Teammate Kelley O’Hara, daughter of a Navy fighter pilot, saw this and quickly snatched the flag from the ground and carried it away, as Rapinoe and Long continued their corny posing.

Breathless pundits exaggerated what happened, as if they had to. Some claimed Rapinoe “stomped” on the flag, which isn’t true. Whether the flag was kicked, brushed or jostled, you can’t dismiss what happened as mere accident. You’d be lying to yourself.

The fact-checking web site, Snopes, citing the Flag Code, concluded in its review of the video that “touching a flag which has already fallen to the ground with your footwear (as Rapinoe did) can reasonably be presumed to be a gesture of disrespect.”

Rapinoe has a history of these gestures. Since 2016, she has taken a knee during the National Anthem, Kaepernick style. She wrote about it in the online sports journal, The Players’ Tribune.

“I can understand if you think that I’m disrespecting the flag by kneeling, but it is because of my utmost respect for the flag and the promise it represents that I have chosen to demonstrate in this way,” she wrote.

“Utmost respect for the flag.” Right.

We’re supposed to hold Megan “I deserve this” Rapinoe as a role model for young women. I’ll pass, thanks. I have someone better, and I don’t even know her name.

A few weeks ago, I was headed home from work and was ticked off when the dumpy minivan in front of me slowed and stopped for no reason just as I was to make the turn onto my street.

A woman got out and waved at me, and then I saw what she was doing.

Each Memorial Day, a local real estate agent places hundreds of small American flags affixed to sticks at the bottom of driveways throughout my Levittown neighborhood. One of those flags had fallen over and was blown into the street. The woman in the minivan stopped to pick it up and put it back.

That’s the humble role model I prefer for my daughter, not the drop-kick-brush Megan Rapinoe.

