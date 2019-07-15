For months, in forceful terms, the Trump administration has been calling the influx of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border a serious humanitarian crisis. The president has pleaded with House Democrats for funding to alleviate this human suffering.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called this dire situation at the border "a manufactured crisis." The news anchors at CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC and CBS all parrot this ridiculous response.

After all, funding to relieve human suffering would benefit Trump so the hate-anti-Trump Democrats for months refused to fund the crisis at the border, until just recently when this crisis became intolerable.

The border patrol, public officials from border states, and the investigative work of Fox News clearly demonstrated a serious humanitarian crisis was a border reality. With 100,000 illegals crossing in each month of April and May 2019.

Lack of Congressional Democrat accountability on this issue is appalling.

With border crisis exploding, in stepped Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Madeleine Dean who decided to do an inspection of the facilities handling the illegal immigrants. After touring the facilities both had harsh remarks for the border patrol and the Trump administration. Both of these Democrat Congresswomen are hypocrites. The sites they visited were badly overcrowded due to lack of funding by the House Democrats, a fact known by the majority of the American people.

Recently, President Trump had suggested sending the overflow to military bases. It was that bad.

Congresswoman Cortez and Congresswoman Dean were in the wilderness, looking for Trump/Russian collusion. They should be ashamed of themselves. For in the day of trouble, they hid their faces from the needy.

Paul I. Clymer is a resident of Sellersville and a former state representative.