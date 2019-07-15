Each year, over half a million cases of elder abuse are reported nationally and it is expected that millions more go unreported. Often, a senior is unable to report such abuse, and others are fearful to do so.

Abuse can take various forms: physical, emotional, sexual, financial and neglect. It can take place in their own home, in the homes of family or in long-term living facilities or short-term rehabilitation facilities. Physical abuse is the non-accidental use of force against an elderly person resulting in pain, injury or impairment.

Be aware if your senior presents with bruises, unexplained fractures, new complaints of pain or discomfort. Watch for signs of tension and fear between your senior and their family member or care provider. Be wary if a family member or care provider refuses to allow you to see the senior alone, not in their presence.

Emotional abuse is considered treating a senior in a manner that causes emotional or psychological pain or distress including intimidation, humiliation, isolating the senior from friends or family, emotional blackmail — “If you don’t stop complaining, I’m not going to take care of you” — and habitual blaming — “If you weren’t here, my husband and I wouldn’t have divorced.”

Be aware if your senior has a sudden change in mood, displaying sadness or fear or if a normally talkative person becomes withdrawn. Sexual abuse is considered not just non-consensual sexual acts against the senior, but forcing one to watch pornography or forcing the elder to expose themselves in an attempt to sexually intimidate them.

Be aware if your senior starts showing signs of shame and embarrassment or if one becomes much more modest than usual.

Financial abuse is considered the unauthorized use of an elder’s finances or property or if that authorization was granted under duress. This can be committed by family members, care providers or outside scam artists. Offer to help your senior go through their checkbook and credit card statements to ensure expenses are, in fact, theirs. Be aware of possessions in the home that aren’t where they’ve always been.

Instruct your senior to never give out personal information to phone calls that promise winnings or threaten legal action for monies due the IRS or others. Encourage them to be aware of phony charities and sweepstakes.

Neglect is considered the failure to fulfill a caregiving obligation, be it from a family member, care provider or facility. This constitutes more than half of all cases of elder abuse. Watch for unusual weight loss or dehydration, untreated physical complaints and conditions, unsanitary living conditions, the senior being left unbathed and not dressed appropriately.

Be on the lookout for unsafe and dangerous living conditions — no heat or running water, faulty electrical wiring and other fire hazards.

Family caregivers face many stressors. Often good people with the best of intentions find themselves overwhelmed and lash out. Overworked, understaffed facility workers can get burnt out and behave in ways they later regret. Unlicensed, unsupervised, uninsured paid caregivers may or may not have the senior’s best interests at heart.

If seeking an in-home paid caregiver, make sure they are employed by an agency licensed in the state of Pennsylvania. That license ensures that background checks have been done and that there is adequate insurance for any financial loss.

Our seniors are entitled to live with respect and dignity, and our society has an obligation to ensure that that happens. If you suspect elder abuse, contact the Bucks County Area Agency on Aging at 215-348-0510. If the situation is more urgent, dial 911. Your report will remain confidential in either case.

Pamela Eelman is the general manager of Home Instead Senior Care located in Plumsteadville.