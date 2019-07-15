Thumbs Down to the Bucks County Department of Corrections, which has reported that a third inmate in less than a year has died by suicide at the Doylestown Township jail but revealed very little about what happened.

The inmate, who was found dead in his cell on the morning of July 2, was arrested by Bensalem police in late June in connection with retail thefts that occurred on June 17 and June 18. Those constituted a violation of his probation stemming from a guilty plea last year for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was awaiting a probation violation hearing that had been scheduled for later in the month.

Although officials aren't saying much about the circumstances surrounding the death, Coroner Dr. Joseph Campbell said he did not believe the inmate was on suicide watch at the time. If that's true, it adds another name to the list of inmates who've died by suicide while not on suicide watch.

In January, we suggested that Bucks County's suicide watch protocols, including inmate checks at 15-minute intervals, seem to work well but that the county ought to take a closer look at how it decides who to place on suicide watch. None of the handful of inmates to die by suicide at the prison in the last 12 years was on suicide watch at the time.

We made the suggestion following the 2018 death of an inmate who'd had two prior suicide attempts and who was about to begin a six-to-12-year prison sentence for aggravated assault. Today we renew the call. We urge the county and PrimeCare Medical, the contractor that provides health care services at the jail, to study this issue closely and without delay.

The protocols might not have saved the inmate on the morning of July 2. But it'd been 50 minutes since he'd been checked on when he was found dead.

Thumbs Up to the State System of Higher Education's Board of Governors, which voted last week to freeze tuition rates at its 14 state-owned universities for next year. It's the first time in more than 20 years that the in-state rate — about $7,700 — will not increase.

What state Sen. Judy Schwank, of Berks County, called a "dramatic move" will help — or, at least, won't make matters worse for — the cash-strapped families of college students across Pennsylvania. But it will leave a projected budget hole of about $63 million system-wide.

The decision sends a strong message to Harrisburg that the board expects the state to do more to support the universities. While the state's support for the system is gradually rising, the percentage of the total costs shouldered by the state has fallen from 53% in 1993 to 27% today. Let's hope Harrisburg gets the message.

It gives us no pleasure to continually criticize officials in Lower Southampton over transparency issues. We long for the day when we give them a hearty Thumbs Up for being straight with township residents. Alas, today is not that day.

Lower Southampton supervisors deserve a Thumbs Down for cloaking the search for a new zoning and building code officer in secrecy. The township evidently selected its finalist from a field of three top candidates weeks ago. We understand the rationale behind not identifying the finalist until an offer of employment is made and accepted.

But we'd hoped the township would tell its residents the names of the finalists, reveal the salary assigned to the position, and perhaps even allow residents to hear from the candidates.

The zoning department has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations stemming from what has been characterized as shoddy record-keeping, inconsistent assessment and collection of application fees, and chronic failure to require developers to maintain proper escrow balances. William Oettinger, the zoning officer appointed last year and tasked with cleaning up the mess, has earned rave reviews from some residents who credited him with bringing "integrity back to that office." But, with little explanation, the township is returning Oettinger to his fire marshal duties full-time.

Given all that, it would have been great to see Lower Southampton officials take the hiring as an opportunity to engage the community and continue the trust-rebuilding that Oettinger was doing before they sidelined him. We've said it before. Lower Southampton has to do better.