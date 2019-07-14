Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro visited Erie on Thursday in part to roll out a statewide initiative. At a roundtable discussion that afternoon with law enforcement, government and social services leaders, he offered one reason why.

"Erie really has its act together," Shapiro said.

The "Track & Trace" program he unveiled, aimed at getting illegal guns off the streets, will take a "collaborative, data-driven approach," Shapiro said. That will include, among other things, better working relationships and communication among local, state and federal law enforcement.

Sound familiar?

Shapiro could have been talking about the Unified Erie anti-violence initiative that has produced concrete results through a data-driven approach. At the roundtable, he was.

Shapiro said he was there mostly to listen to local leaders talk about forward-looking work being done in Erie to integrate and coordinate the work of law enforcement, social services providers, researchers and educators, among others. The dialogue focused on two subjects he said are major priorities for the Attorney General's Office — the role of human trauma in crime and other community pathologies, and the importance of easing re-entry into the community for people returning from incarceration.

Discussion of the former centered on the efforts of the Erie Coalition for a Trauma Informed Community, a network of service providers, educators, faith-based groups, community centers and others. It operates on the premise that individual trauma ripples out into the community and must be better understood and managed to address its "profound impact."

Shapiro offered an example from his own travels. He recalled a visit to a Philadelphia classroom where the students were asked if they had heard gunshots in their neighborhood. Every hand went up, he said.

The discussion about re-entry for what Shapiro called "returning citizens" focused on the Erie County Re-entry Services and Support Alliance, an outgrowth of Unified Erie. Backed by grant funding by the Erie Community Foundation and the United Way of Erie County, ECRSSA provides support and services to people returning from prison or trying to extract themselves from criminal involvement.

The goal is to help clients overcome whatever obstacles might prevent them from reintegrating into a law-abiding life in the community — things such as housing, employment, job skills, mental health needs, and drug and alcohol issues.

Sheila Silman, re-entry program manager, offered a couple of data points to illustrate the results ECRSSA is getting. She said clients so far have a recidivism rate of 7 percent, far below levels around the state, and a job placement rate of 77 percent.

That kind of game-changing work is happening on a variety of fronts in the Erie region. Shapiro said Erie is an example for other communities.

"I appreciate your leadership," he told the group.