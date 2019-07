Is The Times now owned by The Washington Post? If it is, I can see why the socialist-progressives are dominating the editorial pages.

If it isn't, why are we getting this steady dose of anti-Trumpism from the nation's capital? It's likely as biased as any other newspaper in the country.

Here's what Vladimir Lenin said about socialism: "The goal of socialism is communism."

Is it possible that Lenin was qualified to make that assessment?

Jim Thomas, Monaca