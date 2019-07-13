Watching the 75th anniversary of D-Day played out on TV made tears come to my eyes.

An 18-year-old soldier on that day is 93 years old this year and a few were able to attend the ceremonies this week.

I heard an 18- or 19-year-old complaining that as a restaurant server, he was upset because he was challenged with having five tables to wait on and the tape in his cash machine was jammed up. That made him unaware that customers were in the doorway for five to 10 minutes without anyone greeting them. When I called attention to this situation, I was told he was not a greeter. Seeing as how I have a restaurant manager in my family, I emphasized that "y'all have to work as a team."

I'm afraid I told this young man that my husband and his brothers at the same age put on a military uniform and went off to fight in World War II. I called it to the attention of his manager when he visited tables asking about our food and service. It probably was unfair.

It is hard to imagine that young men who had never even seen a dead body before had to see their buddies shot down beside and in front of them and had to step over them and maybe call "medic" and go on.

It makes me wonder about what parents, teachers, college personnel, etc., are doing with all of these new ideas of special areas on campus, not allowing speakers that would "offend" students, new rules about who can win, not having valedictorians and situations I haven't even heard of. Are we raising a generation of softies? I pray for all.

— Peg Mitchell, Millcreek

Parents need to set good

example at kids' games

It seems that every year we hear about at least one instance of parents becoming unhinged at their children’s Little League baseball game. There is never any reason for somebody to turn their youngster’s baseball diamond into an adult, outdoor, free-for-all punch palace of sorts. Nowhere but nowhere does the existence of a fan manifesting over-the-top violent physical outburst belong. Missed calls are an inevitable product of human imperfection and disappointing losses are on the flipside of every victory celebration coin. Let the children play. Be a spectator, not an undesirable participant. It’s your child’s game, after all. Don’t be an embarrassing, negative role model at their expense.

Encouragement, motivation and practice are the answers to improved outcomes. Unwarranted physical retaliation is not acceptable. Do we need to install an anger management counselor tent on every ballfield? Come on!

I see this as the product of a larger impropriety of the age that we live in, where disreputable lawyers can be eagerly perched on standby no matter how frivolous the case may be. Where the “somebody has to pay for this” mentality prevails every time the sun doesn’t sparkle down on someone’s gloomy day. Personal accountability is absent in too many situations. To experience a heartbreaking loss helps one further appreciate the next victory. When we swing for higher fences, the results are always positive. Nobody strives to be that guy on YouTube going viral for all of the wrong reasons while displaying a meltdown of epic proportions.

— Alan Ahlgren, Erie

A healthy tax base is good

for the entire community

This letter is in response to the guest viewpoint column appearing in the Erie Times-News on June 29, authored by Marty Nwachukwu and Lee Williams regarding the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program. It would be my desire for people to educate themselves prior to forming an opinion on a subject. The column stated developers will pay zero taxes for 10 years. This statement is simply not true.

Developers and homeowners pay and will continue to pay the property tax on a parcel they are developing or improving during the LERTA abatement. What LERTA offers is no increase in property taxes for any development or improvements on the property for 10 years.

The column also expressed concerns about how LERTA benefits the community. The Erie School District agreed to an 80 percent abatement on commercial projects, so it will immediately benefit from any increase in property value. City of Erie officials and Erie School District leaders have both stated that the previous LERTA program, which has now expired, brought in millions of dollars in tax revenue that may not have been there if not for LERTA. This directly benefits everyone who writes a check for taxes in the city and indirectly benefits the city with jobs and a healthy tax base.

A healthy tax base and new development benefit everyone. I thank Mayor Joe Schember and his economic development team for understanding this concept and moving this abatement forward.

— Jim Rice, Fairview