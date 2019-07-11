It was an ordinary Saturday at Castle Windows in Mount Laurel. Then a tornado slammed the building.

“That’s not normal for New Jersey,” said Singleton, of Sicklerville.

For a few frightening moments, no one in the office knew what was happening.

“The storm kind of came out of nowhere. We didn’t get any notifications (on phones). There weren’t any weather alerts going off,” said Singleton, a marketing manager with Castle, a family-owned window and door manufacturer spread across five buildings on Gaither Drive in the Mount Laurel Industrial Plaza.

Saturday afternoon’s partly sunny skies suddenly turned dark. A co-worker came into the office and said: Looks like rain, close your car windows.

“Mine were already closed, so I didn’t go out,” Singleton said.

The winds rose, and rain hit hard on the flat-roofed building. Not unusual. But then it blew harder and harder until the office ceiling tiles shook and rattled. Loud banging came from above. Work stopped.

“Girls were huddling together because we didn’t know what was happening,” she said.

Someone gave an order for the 10 to 15 employees in the room to take cover. Singleton, who is three months pregnant, found herself surrounded by Castle co-workers concerned for her safety, and her child.

“Everyone’s trying to shove me under the desk,” she said. “The storm was deafening. You couldn’t hear people around you. The ceiling tiles were bouncing around.”

What was happening? It was unclear.

“It was a tornado, a weak one, but still capable of flipping cars and pulling air-conditioning units off roofs,” said Jonathan O’Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Westampton.

It was a EF-0 “landspout tornado” that tore through the parking lot and slammed into the Castle Windows building, he said. Such spouts are rare, but not unknown in New Jersey. Landspouts have winds below 100 mph, and are short-lived.

“They’re analogous to a waterspout you’d see over the Gulf states,” he said. “This one in Mount Laurel had the characteristics of an early tornado.”

Unlike supercell tornadoes, those immense, ominous storms that churn across the summer flatlands of the U.S. Heartland, a land spout is puny, O’Brien said.

They are created by highly localized variations in weather, and they form near the ground, which is why there were no storm warnings sent. Landspouts are so low, they fly under the Doppler radar.

“The radars we have can’t see it,” he said. “We didn’t learn about it until this tornado touched down.”

Several amateur videos surfaced on social media showing the unmistakable thin, rope-like funnel of a landspout.

New Jersey averages two tornadoes a year. So far, South Jersey has had two others this year — one in Mullica Hill and the other in Deptford, O’Brien said.

“If this (landspout) hadn’t been caught on video, we probably wouldn’t even know it happened,” he said. “A lot of these kind of tornadoes go unreported because they form in rural areas and break up fast, no one sees them.”

Which is what happened with the Mount Laurel McTwister.

“It was all over in seconds,” Singleton said. “After it hit, everybody was kind of shaken up.”

A co-worker went outside to check damage, and returned with bad news.

“She said a car flipped,” Singleton said. “Someone asked ‘What kind?’”

A 2007 Hyundai Sonata.

“That was mine,” Singleton said. “To go out and see your car on its side is a little overwhelming.”

The car is totaled, with busted windows and heavy damage inside and out, plus water damage from rain. The Castle Windows building sustained damage to its roof. Two air-conditioning units were torn from bolted rooftop anchors. Clean-up of offices continued on Tuesday morning.

The moment the tornado flipped Singleton’s car was captured on a security camera outside the Castle Windows building. It went viral on social media, something that Singleton finds unique, since the internet is forever.

“I’ll have something to tell the baby when the baby is grown up,” she said.

Columnist JD Mullane can be reached at 215-949-5745 or at jmullane@couriertimes.com.