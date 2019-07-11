We thought we had the proper forms of identification. We were wrong.

Almost every seat was filled last week when Margie and I walked into PennDOT's Photo License Center — don't call it the DMV — on upper Peach Street.

Worried that we would be stuck there for hours, I asked the weary-looking lady behind a desk near the entrance how long we could expect to wait for my wife to get her new driver's license. The lady stopped me before I could finish my sentence.

"Let's first see if she has all of the correct identification," the PennDOT employee said.

This was the first time Margie was applying for a Real ID, Pennsylvania's new upgraded identity card. Starting Oct. 1, 2020, people will need a Real ID or a passport to board a domestic commercial flight or enter federal buildings that check identification.

Getting a Real ID requires additional items of identification than a traditional driver's license does. Margie needed her current license, birth certificate, marriage certificate, Social Security card and a recent utility bill that included her current address.

My wife had all of those documents, or so we thought.

"This birth certificate is from the hospital, not the state, so it's just ceremonial," the PennDOT employee said as she examined Margie's documents. "Your marriage certificate was signed by the priest, so it doesn't count. You'll need to go to Vital Records to get an official birth certificate and the Erie County Courthouse for a copy of your marriage certificate."

Two different places? Wouldn't it make sense to have marriage and birth certificates in the same office?

And who knows where the Vital Records office is located? Turns out it's tucked into a small business plaza on West 26th Street near Interstate 79.

As we waited in line at Vital Records with all the other unlucky Real ID applicants, Margie realized that she had an official birth certificate at home. So we ditched the line, saving ourselves $20, and drove to the courthouse.

The marriage license office was empty except for a quiet man sitting behind a desk.

"Yeah, we get quite a few requests for marriage certificates since Real ID started," the man said.

How many?

"You're the seventh or eighth today," the man said. It wasn't even lunchtime.

Getting the license took just a few minutes and $5. Now, all we needed to do was head back to the photo license center.

But Margie decided we had enough bureaucracy for one day. Getting a Real ID had become a real hassle.

