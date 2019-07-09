Embittered ex-NFL quaterback Colin Kaepernick calls the Betsy Ross flag a symbol of slavery. Visitors say it represents freedom.

It was Sunday morning at the Betsy Ross House on Arch Street in Philadelphia and, first in line 10 minutes before the museum opened was the Stang family from Orlando, Florida.

There was Rob and Katherine, and their two kids, Noah, 5 and Lucy, 2. They were unaware of the flag controversy.

“Controversy?” Rob said.

An actor playing Betsy Ross’s in-law emerged from the museum to hoist the famous seamstress’s handiwork — the nation’s first flag. It has red and white stripes and a blue field with a circle of 13 white stars, representing the original colonies.

That’s the controversy. The Betsy Ross flag has been declared a symbol slavery and racism.

The Stangs were also unaware of the flag flap’s spark plug, Colin Kaepernick. He’s the rich, embittered ex-NFL quarterback whose most memorable plays were sitting out the national anthem in protest of police brutality. (Sitting until “taking a knee” was advised. Better visuals.)

On July 1, three days before Americans celebrated 243 years of independence, the Wall Street Journal reported that Kaepernick, woke spokesman for Nike, got the company to drop its $140 Air Max 1 USA sneakers bearing the Betsy Ross flag. Nike pulled the patriotic shoe from shelves. When news got out, the company’s stock price rose. Hating America is good for business, apparently.

Kap told Nike the Betsy Ross flag is tied to an “era of slavery,” and that white neo-Nazis have appropriated it, Forbes magazine reports.

The Stangs reacted to this as if Kaepernick had dumped a cooler of iced Gatorade over their heads. They celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary on July 4. Katherine’s birthday is June 14, Flag Day.

“We’re here because we decided to take an all-American vacation,” Rob said.

In addition to Philadelphia, the Stangs visited Gettysburg where, Rob said, he got goose bumps.

“When they were singing the national anthem,” he said. “They said 51,000 men died there.”

“Freedom, which is what we fought and died for,” Katherine said, “is the opposite of racism and oppression. Even though at the time that flag was made, there were people enslaved in our country, we waged a war for independence, that ultimately led to the Civil War which ended slavery, and resulted in freedom for the enslaved. It might have been premature for that flag to represent freedom to those who were slaves, but ultimately, the country did the right thing in the name of freedom, and at a high price in human life.”

“It’s frustrating to me,” Rob said. “It’s no different than the Civil War statues that have been removed from our nation’s state capitols and prominent spaces. No matter how you feel, they need to be remembered. You can’t erase history.”

You can rewrite it, as Kaepernick is, aided and abetted by Nike.

Maybe Kap should visit Philly, take a tour, set things straight, learn that Betsy Ross believed in something bigger than herself, and was willing to sacrifice everything for it.

She was not a racist or a slave holder. She was a Quaker abolitionist from New Jersey. A widow, she was 24 in 1777 when she sewed the nation’s first flag in secret in an upstairs bedroom, out of view of British spies. To be caught would have brought a charge of treason, punishable by death. In the 20th century she became a hero and icon to American feminists. The gift shop at the Betsy Ross House has an array of feminist-themed items, including books on American women trailblazers, trading cards and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figures.

Outside, a woman portraying Betsy Ross greeted visitors waiting to get in. A man portraying James Claypoole, a Ross in-law, carried a replica of the nation’s first flag. Kids waiting with their parents were recruited to help hoist it in the courtyard.

As the flag rose in the sultry morning air, the woman playing Betsy Ross said, “As it was sown in sacrifice, let it be flown with honor for all the days to come.”

Katherine Stang searched her phone for a quote that she read during her family’s all-American vacation. It’s from W.E.B. DuBois, the 20th century civil rights leader.

“Either America will destroy ignorance or ignorance will destroy America.”

Send that to Kaepernick.

Columnist JD Mullane can be reached ata 215-949-5745 or at jmullane@couriertimes.com.