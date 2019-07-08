One key element of stabilizing the Erie School District's finances for the long run is stanching the flow of students to charter schools and retaining the money that goes from the district to those schools and students.

The most important piece of that is improving academic offerings and results. After extensive community engagement and input, district leaders put in place an ambitious strategic plan to do just that.

But part of the challenge is to get the word out to the community, especially the families of charter school students, about good things happening in the district's schools. That's where the Welcome Home campaign and the blue wave come in.

As reporter Ed Palattella detailed on Sunday, teams of district administrators and teachers will fan out across the city starting Thursday to visit charter school households to make the case that returning to the district's schools is the better option for those students. Those educators will be clad in blue T-shirts proclaiming their love for Erie's Public Schools.

"The idea is to remove any and all barriers," said Erica Erwin, the district's coordinator of public relations and strategic communications. "Students and families will get an opportunity to meet the principal. It is about building relationships."

The educators plan to visit 702 homes with 802 students in first through fifth grades who are enrolled in cyber charters or one of the four bricks-and-mortar charter schools that enroll Erie district students. They will distribute information on the district's programs and discuss them. They'll even be prepared to register students for district schools on the spot.

"We want our students back with us," said Don Orlando, a district principal and one of the campaign's organizers. "We feel we offer the best educational opportunities."

Expanded and improved programs and opportunities for students are the selling point for Welcome Home. But the success of stemming what schools Superintendent Brian Polito calls "charter bleed" is also a core piece of the district's state-mandated financial improvement plan.

An average of 60 students a year leave Erie district schools for charters. The district enrolls about 11,000 students, and 2,218 more who live in the district attend charters.

Charles Zogby, the state financial administrator appointed to oversee district finances as a condition of a $14 million annual increase in funding from Harrisburg, said competing successfully with charters is the most important piece of the district's financial puzzle.

In the district's financial improvement plan, Zogby wrote: "What is abundantly clear is that ... curbing future charter school enrollment growth is the District's single biggest lever to positively impact its future budgets and better ensure its fiscal solvency going forward."

That starts with improving the district's schools. But bragging about it doesn't hurt.