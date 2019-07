Not long ago, it was brought to my attention by a venter from Telford that if I watch/listen to Fox News, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Rush Limbaugh, etc., I will "hear the truth" about you-know-who.

I have watched some of the shows on Fox (ahem) News, but the others are nothing more than opinion chatterboxes who have absolutely zero in common with legitimate journalism.

Robert Pool

Montgomery Township