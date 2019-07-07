State Rep. Bernstine, R-10, New Beaver, would like to return the $850 million budget excess this year to the taxpayers.

His GOP colleagues, Jim Marshall, R-14, Big Beaver, Josh Kail, R-15, Beaver, and Rob Matzie, D-16, Ambridge, don't agree. Bernstine should pay closer attention. Pennsylvania school districts, our colleges and our libraries need some of that money. More money is also needed to fight opioids in our state.

Putting some in a rainy day fund makes more sense, too. The excess money is actually going back to taxpayers. The high gasoline taxes were raised by former Gov. Tom Corbett to repair our roads and bridges — money well spent and necessary. A good way to cut spending taxpayer money would be to cut the number of representatives in Harrisburg, especially representatives that don't make good sense.

Jim Hinton, North Sewickley