Job well done: Sister Phyllis McCracken will still spend her days taking care of business and people. She just won't be doing it at St. Mary's Home of Erie.

McCracken, a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, stepped down this week as president of St. Mary's after nearly two decades in the post. McCracken, 71, a registered nurse, started working at the home in 1983.

McCracken's tenure at Saint Mary's was a time of change and growth. She oversaw the opening of a second facility, Saint Mary's at Asbury Ridge, on West Ridge Road, to add to the ministry of the original St. Mary's Home, 607 E. 26th St. The number of residents increased during her tenure from about 320 to about 500.

McCracken leaves St. Mary's to serve as her order's treasurer and help care for its older members. She is being succeeded by the home's former chief operating officer, Allen Bonace.

"Sister Phyllis has been the face of Saint Mary's for many years, not just here in Erie but she's really been a national presence," Bonace said.

Keep it public: Pennsylvania's Sunshine Act is meant to keep public business from being conducted behind closed doors. A June 28 meeting of Erie County Council's community college task force violated at least the spirit of the law.

The Sunshine Act requires government bodies, including those appointed to deliberate over public business, to hold open and public meetings preceded by notification of the public. The meeting of the task force, attended by about 20 people, including four members of County Council, was held without any notice to the public or news media.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said that whether the meeting violated the Sunshine Act depends on what was discussed and how.

"The problem here, and it's a problem for the public as well as (the media), is without public access we don't know what was talked about," she said. "At the minimum it creates the appearance of impropriety even if the law wasn't violated."

The community college issue is vital to the region. Deliberations about it belong in a public forum.

Home at last: Things are happening on West 10th Street.

First, Velocity Network renovated the dilapidated former Rothrock Building, 121 W. 10th St., into the technology company's new headquarters. Then the Erie Innovation District announced plans to renovate and lease vacant space in the Downtown YMCA building, 31 W. 10th St.

Now the Erie Philharmonic has put its stamp on the action. The Philharmonic bought the Meiser Building, 23 W. 10th St., where its offices are located. It's the Philharmonic's first permanent home.

The building, which also contains other tenants, will remain on the tax rolls, the Philharmonic said.