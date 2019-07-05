The issue: Specialized police patrols

Our view: New methods paying off

One impediment to Erie's progress on a variety of fronts over the years was a tendency to keep doing things in much the same way because that's the way they'd always been done.

The path of least resistance might be the easiest way to get things done. But it rarely produces optimal results.

Specialized Erie police patrols undertaken this spring and continuing this summer offer another example of how Erie's breaking out of that mold. In this case, it stems not just from a change of focus in how the Erie Bureau of Police fights crime, particularly gun violence, but also the follow-through in sustaining and adapting the new strategies.

As reporter Tim Hahn detailed this week, Erie police are deploying specialized patrols, armed with crime data and paid for with grant money, to target places and times in the city that violent crime, particularly gun-related, has occurred previously. The goals are to deter crime in hot spots, identify and charge perpetrators, and get guns off the streets.

The patrols are carried out by uniformed and plainclothes officers working overtime to supplement regular police patrols. Their overtime pay is being covered by a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

If data is driving Erie police's work to curb gun violence, it also reflects that progress is being made. Sgt. Pete Mitchell, the police bureau's criminal intelligence and analysis officer, reports that shootings and incidences of shots fired are declining from 2018 levels and gun seizures are up.

When they assumed their current posts, Mayor Joe Schember and Police Chief Dan Spizarny pledged to make the city a full partner in the countywide Unified Erie anti-crime initiative. The specialty patrols are among the evidence that they're delivering on that promise.

The patrols are also part of the flip side to another Unified Erie strategy. Police prosecutors, pastors and social service providers, among others, since 2017 have periodically conducted "call-ins," in which people known to be connected to violence are offered immediate assistance in turning away from crime.

That's the carrot. The stick comes when attendees are warned that if they persist in criminal conduct, they will get the full attention of law enforcement. Spizarny said hot-spot patrols are part of backing up that warning.

"We've been putting the money where our mouth is," Spizarny said.

The grant providing that money was set to expire at the end of June, but the city has applied for an extension. The city is also seeking a federal grant that, if approved, could help fund the patrols through 2020.

The grant makers should like what they see — proven, data-driven strategies that are getting results. That's the real bottom line here.