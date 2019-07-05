Breakdancing could be added to the Games. There's also a push for the Summer Olympics to give out medals for ballroom dancing.

So, every now and then you hear stray office banter that cannot be ignored.

If personally lucky, that doesn't happen while I'm in the "zone" as far as writing.

The "zone" is that rare instance where my mind catches a green light. Copy freely flows from cortex to keyboard. Everything else is white noise.

Until someone enunciates a string of words that easily overrides such locked-in concentration.

Someone we'll call Erie Times-News co-worker Tony Battaglia, who had to know I would react when he said: "Breakdancing could be added to the Summer Olympics."

Got your attention, too, didn't it?

That's right. Major news organizations are reporting that organizers of the 2024 Games in Paris are pushing for that staple of 1980s culture to be a medal sport by then.

Now, before I post my list of other pseudo-Olympic sports from the Yuppie Decade, please know a global breakdancing competition isn't as out-of-the-blue as it sounds. There is some validity to it.

Breakdancing, or "breaking" as the "kids" like to "say," was part of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina. The winners were Japan's Ramu "Ram" Kawai and Russia's Sergei "Bumblebee" Chernyshev.

(Bumblebee?)

There's also a push for the Summer Olympics to give out medals for ballroom dancing. That's radically different from the couples who waltz on ice during the Winter Olympics, so I'll give them that much.

Here's the problem. If we add breakdancing to the Olympics, what anachronistic events from 30-plus years ago are next?

How about …

Boom Boxing: The two competitors experience no physical contact in the ring. Instead, the winner is the one whose Promax Super Jumbo model flattens his opponent with an audio barrage of Herbie Hancock instrumentals cranked up to 11.

High hair jump: Let's see how the Dick Fosburys of the world would fare trying to avoid clipping the bar with 2-foot manes of lush follicles.

Channel surfing: Why not? Thanks to cable TV, it's the decade that gave birth to twitchy thumbs.

Karate Kidding: The winner is the one who's fastest to wax on, wax off all the cars in the arena's parking lot.

100-meter mullet: Business in the front. The ultimate party in the back.

Rubik's Cubing: Two words: wrist steroids.

Valleygirlball: It's not, like, volleyball! It's, like, a different sport for sure! Totally!

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Mike Copper can be reached at 870-1614. Send email to mike.copper@timesnews.com.