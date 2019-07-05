In the recent guest opinion piece, “God is the root of what is good,” it is difficult to know which grand assumption or obvious contradiction to critique first. The author states, “…if there is no God — or, more specifically, if at least one of the world’s religions is not true — there is no standard for what is ‘good’.”

This statement alone gives rise to a number of problems. First, since the existence of God can neither be proven or disproven, we must immediately look to the question of which major religion has the clearest insight into the mind and the will of God (assuming he/she exists).

Does anyone really want to judge which is the “one true religion” and base our moral code on the tenets of that religion? I think that’s what Middle Eastern countries do today, isn’t it? There is also the distinct possibility — and this is the horse I would put my money on — that none of the world’s religions are even close to the “right” answer. Then what?

The most glaring contradiction in the article occurs when, in one breath, the author admits that “…many atheists can be said to be ‘good’….. perhaps even better behaved than some who profess a belief in the divine authority.” And then a few paragraphs later answers his own question, “…can we be ‘good without a God’…” and answers with a resounding ‘no’.”

The author states, “Appeals to reason alone quickly become circular.” I would submit that “reason” is what delivered us from the Dark Ages, and that arguments based on religious tenets handed down thousands of years ago to unknown individuals by a God that we must accept on faith alone, is the best example of “circular reasoning.”

He goes on to state, “Discounting the possibility of God necessitates a commitment to absolute materialism…” While it is true that materialism holds that nothing exists except matter, it has nothing to say on the issues of how and why individuals and societies develop and adhere to moral codes. What is obviously absent from the author’s treatment of the subject is any reference to the role that government plays in establishing and enforcing a nation’s moral code of conduct. This is very curious for several reasons.

First, it should be obvious to all that belief in God is, in itself, not sufficient to insure a “good” society. Strongly religious societies — both Christian and non-Christian — have been responsible for some of the most horrendous moral crimes ever committed across history.

Secondly, neither we nor any other nation has ever relied on God to punish evil-doers. We look to our secular authorities to not only enforce our moral code but to define it in the first place. There are many in this country, of which I am not one who would argue that the U.S. is by far the most moral country in the world. If this is true, it is not because of our belief or disbelief in God. Our views on that subject are, and always have been, diverse.

If we are a moral society, it is because our Founding Fathers built the framework for a moral and legal system which drew on both Judeo-Christian ethic and natural philosophy, and which was predicated on respect for each individual’s right to believe or not to believe in God, as they see fit.

Donald Crouthamel is a resident of Sellerville.