Lots of people who have never been in business or hired anyone seem to think that all employees deserve a wage that’s above what the system is based on. I think in general, unions were the first to do this and from there on the workers expected the rates they received if they earned them or not.

I, for one, have been on both sides in this situation and like everything else — if these things are done the way they should — they are good. But, on the other hand, some take advantage of things and use it against their employers.

Most government and union employees end up with sick and personal days along with excused absences plus vacations that escalates with seniority. At times, they end up with weeks off that aren’t productive. And if you are an employer and in business, you have to pay for that. All of this is good if you don’t have to pay for it, if you earn your pay and produce like you should to keep your company above board, which businesses have to do.

If you have ever been in business, this too is quite an experience, especially if you have a small business and your employees get sick or don’t show up and you have to pay them regardless. It’s hard to stay competitive in these situations. Your customers may leave if you hike your rates to overcome what you must do to stay in business. You end up with less revenue to pay the employees.

Then, add theft and the quality of what you must buy to stay in business, you end with more downtime that someone has to pay for. It ends up that the general public pays for all of this, too. Along with all of this, you have overhead that you must pay in order to stay in business.

I think in general, lots of us have worked as young people in places where we did what was needed in different retail places. You got paid what the employer wanted to pay. In my day those were drug stores, luncheonettes, food markets, paperboy, etc. They paid you accordingly and you were happy to have a paying job.

The bottom line is this: Unions, our government and the educational systems have inflated most of these things whereas they get their perks along with getting paid good wages and they don’t have to produce like a business does. I think it’s socialism that’s holding us back, which so many think is the right way to go!

Robert Lanhan is a resident of Feasterville.