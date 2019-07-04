Must we add Iran to our chaotic Mideast policy?

I can't pretend to know the dynamics of the decision-making here, but I am still confused with a myriad lingering questions in my mind that I cannot swallow:

Why were our drones flying over Iran’s airspace? Why did President Donald Trump pull out of an agreement that evidence showed Iran was obeying? Why do we claim they attacked those tankers (which were not even American) when we still don't have definitive proof of that?

You see, we invaded Iraq in 2003 and spent $2 to $3 trillion and thousands of our soldiers were dead and wounded because our government said that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. Turns out no WMDs were found, but we did make a shambles out of the country of Iraq. The confusion in Iraq helped spawn ISIS, which we have paid soldiers to fight.

We went into Afghanistan, which was a good idea, because we could get the people who sponsored the 9/11 attack. But we are still there after 17 or 18 years, and victory is nowhere in sight. They say it is not safe for an American general to drive from downtown Kabul to the airport. They always go by helicopter. What does that tell you?

Libya is in chaos; Syria is in chaos; Egypt is a dictatorship; Saudi Arabia is a monarchy with a crazed butcher as its ruler.

Next on the list is Iran. I take it that our policy is to make the Middle East completely dysfunctional and ungovernable.

Ryan Morrison

Burlington Township