1969 was an interesting and tumultuous year



I enjoyed reading the Summer of '69 section in Sunday's Intelligencer. It's hard to believe that half a century has passed since that tumultuous year. During the summer of '69, I was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. The Army tried to isolate us from the real world; however, the Apollo 11 moon landing was a big deal for those in uniform. We heard rumors about Ted Kennedy, Charles Manson and Woodstock.

Woodstock was where a pristine farm was turned into a cesspool. Hippies said they were going to change the world, so they danced in the rain and took drugs. Manson's hippies were less convivial. Woodstock's music was good, but it took four months to clean up the event's mountainous piles of debris.

1969 was an interesting year to be alive.

David Lynch

Willow Grove

Draw conclusions later about the debates

The press has been all too fast in declaring Sen. Kamala Harris a “clear winner” based on her offensive against former Vice President Joe Biden in Thursday night’s debate.

First, candidates should not be awarded points for attacking their opponents. Debates — and votes — should be won by those who convincingly present their ideas, positions and qualifications. Smearing the front-runner is a predictable and desperate strategy, too often employed by those who trail in the polls.

Second, if Biden’s record on civil rights is so hurtful to Harris, then she might need to toughen up prior to seeking the most stressful job in the world. Emotional responses may play well on the campaign trail; they do not in the Oval Office.

Third, would our only African American president have chosen a running mate with an objectionable record on race? Twice? And not in a bygone era? Joe might have effectively ended his response with those questions.

Please, let’s be fair in judging these early debates. Conclusions should be drawn much later.

Jon Bush

Buckingham