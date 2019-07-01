Costly colleges should follow RCBC's lead

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez have talked a lot about forgiving college student loans. Perhaps the real culprit is the outrageous cost of tuition, fueled by the equally high salaries of professors for teaching just a few classes a month and using graduate assistants in their stead.

More colleges should follow the lead of Rowan College at Burlington County and the funding by the Rowan family, making education affordable and of a higher quality.

But let me present an analogy with a different scenario:

Two young men, John and Rob, graduate from high school but take different paths. John gets accepted at the college of his choice, completes his four years, and graduates with a debt of $50,000.

Rob chooses the military and spends his four years serving his country. He meets the girl of his dreams, gets married, and buys a home upon his honorable discharge.

Rob and his wife have a home with a $50,000 mortgage debt. John gets his college loan forgiven by the liberals, and Rob doesn't even get a thank-you for his service in uniform, perhaps even in combat. If he did receive combat pay, New Jersey taxes that $200 monthly stipend.

Do you feel these two young men received fair and equitable treatment? I think not.

Bernie and AOC, rethink your positions and be logical.

Russ Regn

Mount Holly

Punishment was too harsh for EMT chief



A slap on the hand and a suspension would have been fair enough for the Delran EMT chief who was recently convicted of fraud and tampering with records.

He was not certified to participate in EMT calls and should not have billed insurance companies (average of 390 bucks per call). But I have to wonder and suspect that he possibly helped to save a life on those calls.

Shame on him, yes, but really, much too harsh of a punishment of jail, community service, probation, and never being able to help anyone ever again (with more than 30 years of experience).

We are the real losers. I know nothing about the town or its politics, but after reading this story in the BCT, it sounds like more of a "witch hunt" to me.

Michael J. Abair

Evesham