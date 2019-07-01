We recently published an editorial stating the Orlando Sentinel would not recommend President Donald Trump for a second term.

We hope to eventually offer a recommendation in the Democratic primary. But after the first debates Wednesday and Thursday in Miami, we're left with a lot more questions than answers.

That may change. It's very early yet, and we expect the candidates' policies to become more fully formed as the campaigns progress. Plus, the debate format was a train wreck, partly because of the large number of candidates, and also because of moderators like NBC's Chuck Todd who talk too much.

But the debates left us wondering if many of the candidates are falling into the same trap as the president — pandering to the base by lurching as far left as possible.

Julian Castro said on Wednesday night that he wanted to decriminalize unauthorized border crossings, instead making it a civil offense. OK, so what's his plan to address the core problem of unauthorized border crossings and the surge of people seeking asylum? Unclear.

In a broad sense, Trump is correct that borders should be secure, even though his means to that end have been defined by blundering cruelty.

What are the alternative plans from the Democratic candidates to stem the tide?

On health care, the leading candidate on Wednesday's stage — Elizabeth Warren — joined Bernie Sanders by going all in on Medicare for everyone and eliminating private insurance. The cost estimates for such a plan would be some $3 trillion (yes, that's a "tr") per year, or more. The nation's total budget as proposed by Trump earlier this year is about $4.7 trillion.

Is the country ready to take that leap? We don't think so. A better way is to restore and build on the "Obamacare" plan that Trump has done his best to undermine. A couple of Democrats on Thursday acknowledged the need for a more measured approach, including former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Meanwhile, team Sanders/Warren wants to cancel all (Sanders) or part (Warren) of the nation's student loans, which total $1.6 trillion (there's that "tr" word again). How splendid for those still in hock. How maddening for those who worked hard to pay off their debt.

These plans ignore the fundamental idea that students signed a contract, and contracts should mean something. Someone has to pay for all that wiped-out debt. Democrats need to talk about plans that make the debt more manageable for those who struggle to pay, and reforms in the way student loans are given in the first place.

Amid all the talk of free health care and free college, not a word was spoken about the mounting annual deficits that are ballooning the national debt, which remains an important issue for voters. The debt stands at about $22 trillion, and the interest payments on that was budgeted this year at an astonishing $482 billion.

We already know Trump and the GOP don't care about deficits as long as they can cut taxes for the wealthy and throw money at the military. Democrats have an opportunity to take the high ground by explaining how they would better align spending and revenue. No one took that opportunity in the debates, maybe because the moderators didn't ask, or maybe because it isn't red meat for the base.

We also need to hear a lot more about climate change, gun safety, foreign policy, alternative energy and infrastructure. Candidates need to speak about those things not just as aspirations but as workable solutions.

The Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel