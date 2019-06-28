District 10 came together to celebrate 2018-19 sports seasons

The ninth Best of Varsity Cup awards dinner has come and gone, and the 2019 event was another one to remember.

The Erie Times-News annually recognizes the premier athletes, coaches, teams and athletic programs at the Varsity Cup. It's our way of capping the high school athletic year in District 10.

As sports editor, I've had the honor of interacting with the guest speakers each year, and it's been quite a list of impressive names during our nine years.

Since we expanded to our much grander "Best of" format in 2017, I've sat on stage with Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly and Pittsburgh Steelers standouts Hines Ward and Ryan Shazier.

One of the joys of the Varsity Cup event has been watching each of those three men connect with the crowd, especially the young people. Each has been interesting, hilarious and often inspiring during their question-and-answer sessions.

Kelly was the latest of those speakers. He took command on the stage Wednesday night in the same way he took control of the Bills' no-huddle offense during the 1990s. He shared his personal journey from a boy in little East Brady, Pennsylvania, to his college days, to his Pro Football Hall of Fame career and beyond.

What's fascinating about Kelly is that, despite facing adversity during every phase of his life, including his current recovery from cancer, he radiates joy and optimism. I found him to be very personable off the stage with a sharp sense of humor. Our staff raved about his interactions with the athletes and coaches.

More importantly, he shared with the 850 attendees his strategy for facing adversity, and how important the right attitude can be.

As usual, though, the honorees were big stars of the event, too. I was particularly affected by the grace that Hickory High School Athletic Director Barb Dzuricsko and Farrell High School football coach Jarrett Samuels showed in accepting their awards.

Dzuricsko, a retiring athletic director extraordinaire, was the Lifetime Achievement Award winner. She has always expressed a special affection for the Varsity Cup because one of her missions at Hickory has been to recognize athletic and academic excellence among the school's students. Her acceptance speech was all class.

Samuels was moved to tears after winning the Varsity Cup Coach of the Year award. He led Farrell to an unbeaten state-championship season, but he focused his words on his love for his late mother and his off-field connection with his special group of seniors.

Here's to Kelly, Dzuricsko, Samuels and the rest of the Varsity Cup All-Stars for making it an unforgettable night.

Jeff Kirik can be reached at 870-1679. Send email to jeff.kirik@timesnews.com.