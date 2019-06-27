The following was written by Andy Foyle and Mary Bula. Both are Erie County residents who serve on the board of the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.

The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has been a frequent topic of conversation lately, and as two local residents serving on the NPRC’s board of trustees, we couldn’t be happier. With the NPRC having just secured its “degree-granting” status from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, now is a good time for us to share an insiders' perspective on the college and the deeper relationship with Erie County that’s now being proposed.

Let’s start with a little background on us. One of us owns a manufacturing company and has served on various education and business-related boards for years. One of us leads a countywide anti-poverty movement and has over a decade of experience with education and workforce development initiatives. We both live and work in Erie County. This community and its people matter to us, which is why we agreed to serve on the NPRC board. One of us joined at the beginning, and the other in 2017.

Erie County first engaged with what is now known as the NPRC back in 2014, when the state secretary of education added Erie County to its nine-county service area. At that time, the NPRC had not yet been established, but the board was being formed to develop and submit for the state’s approval a detailed plan to create the college. Our community recommended people for the board, we secured appointments, and the board was sworn in in December 2014.

Early on, the board asked its representative from Erie to convene a subcommittee of Erie County stakeholders to propose a delivery model for Erie County. This team presented its recommendations to the board in November 2015. The board accepted the recommendations, built them into the college plan, and submitted the plan to the state for approval. The plan was approved on May 25, 2017, officially establishing the college. The board then began to develop necessary policies, hire staff and faculty, secure office and classroom space, develop classes and recruit students.

The NPRC does not operate from a single campus, nor is it an online college. Faculty teach from classrooms throughout the region, and students either attend classes with the instructor or from supervised classrooms elsewhere via live interactive technology. This approach allows the NPRC to benefit from economies of scale, tap a bigger pool of instructional talent, and create efficiencies through working regionally.

The NPRC began offering classes in Erie County in the summer of 2017, and we are currently operating in six locations here. Additional sites across the county will be launched to meet growing demand. Since summer 2017, we’ve served 263 students, including 99 from Erie County. These numbers may seem low, but just as a new company doesn’t start off with a thousand customers, or a new club doesn’t start off with hundreds of members, a new college doesn’t begin with thousands of students. With the care we’ve taken to structure the college properly, we are now prepared to grow our enrollment.

We’ve heard concerns in the community that the NPRC is not a “real” community college. Technically, that’s true, because the NPRC is funded differently than traditional community colleges and does not require a local financial sponsor. With that said, the NPRC is authorized to award any type of diploma, technical or career training certificate, or associate degrees in the arts, sciences, technologies or general education upon successful completion of programs authorized by the board. Simply put, the NPRC offers the same kinds of education and training opportunities that traditional community colleges do.

Finally, we want to touch on the deeper relationship now being proposed by Erie County officials and the NPRC. Through this arrangement, Erie County would establish a new, state-of-the-art facility here where the NPRC would deliver education and training designed to meet the needs of local employers and students. An Erie County committee would be created to advise the NPRC on key curriculum. Our executive director/Erie operations and workforce development would be intimately involved.

As NPRC board members deeply engaged in this community, we embrace this proposal. It’s an innovative approach that will not place an extra tax burden on our citizens. It’s a meaningful collaboration that will benefit people who live, work and do business here. And it’s a tremendous opportunity to maximize resources and nimbly respond to local education and training needs.

Andy Foyle is president of H & H Machined Products Co. Mary Bula is director of Erie Together.