Area should appreciate WNBA star who's in prime of career

Life is already short enough, but when you start measuring time in sports seasons, it goes by pretty quickly.

One of the things sports fans in Erie need to do is take a minute and appreciate what Kayla McBride is doing on the basketball court.

McBride was so good at Villa Maria Academy that we came to expect greatness as she led the Victors to two state championships in a row. I remember seeing her play for the first time during a playoff game at Fort LeBoeuf High School. You could tell right away she was better than everyone on the floor and she was just a freshman.

At Villa Maria, McBride was a player who could score 30 points a night if she wanted to, because no one could stop her. Instead, she distributed the ball and made everyone around her better throughout her career.

It was more of the same at the University of Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish went from maybe one day playing for a national title to a national contender every year.

McBride already had a Hall of Fame career, and she has continued playing basketball at the highest level. Some fans might take her excellence for granted, but think about an athlete from Erie playing in the Women's National Basketball Association.

Not only is McBride a player in the WNBA, she's one of the best players in the league. She is 11th in the WNBA in scoring with 15.6 points per game, top 50 in rebounds per game, 32nd in assists, 31st in steals and seventh in free-throw percentage.

In addition to her outstanding play on the court, McBride has been a big part of the Las Vegas community through her philanthropy and work with kids. She has also spearheaded women's rights in athletics and fought for pay equality in the WNBA.

McBride has put together one of the greatest basketball careers in Erie history, and she is an amazing ambassador for the city.

We all have a lot going on in our lives, but now and then we should take a second to appreciate what McBride is doing as a professional basketball player and as a person.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Tom Reisenweber can be reached at 870-1707. Send email to tom.reisenweber@timesnews.com.