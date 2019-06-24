A large group of our friends meet every Sunday and Wednesday at Lenape Park for a pleasant, healthy and fun walk while socializing and then go somewhere after for a bite.

In the last month or so, we saw a group of Boy Scouts — one of which was working on his Eagle rank — had built and set-up a nicely painted box with “library” on it, in a nice quiet place with benches.

You can donate books and take books to read. A couple of weeks ago, some "vandals" ripped the door off — it is not locked — and stole the books. Why would anyone do this? The next week it was repaired and back in working order.

Last week, we passed it and we were appalled at what we saw. The delinquent had done it again! Parents: What are you teaching/not teaching your kids?

Joan Boyd

Telford