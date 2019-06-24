Many years ago, I was expressing my unbelief at some countries and their choice of non-democratic leadership to my father. He was a man who had helped many and then had lost his own business during the Great Depression — when ultimately there was no one left to help him.

You could see the never-forgotten pain in his eyes when he said to me, "You don't really know what you would do if you couldn't feed your children." He was not expressing that they made the right choice, only that I had never experienced anything close to that in my lifetime.

Kind of, "Never judge a man until you walk a mile in his moccasins.” So my thought is this: Maybe the immigration solution is to build bridges not walls!

Miriam Rush

Warrington