Erie's New American Council deserves our acceptance, not scorn from some corners.

The cesspool that is sometimes the comments section on news media websites and social media pages is a place I try my darnedest to avoid.

However, I cannot ignore the many ignorant, xenophobic remarks from some Erie-area residents on the www.GoErie.com Facebook page under a recent article about Erie Mayor Joe Schember's decision to form a New American Council for the city's burgeoning population of refugees and immigrants.

The New American Council, as my colleague Kevin Flowers reported, will be made up of 24 refugees, immigrants and the people who work with them each day. Schember hopes the council can open up new lines of communication to this population of Erie residents.

The story — or possibly just the headline (since it appears that some missed a few critical details within the article itself) — prompted a string of comments from folks who see the value in the idea and congratulated Schember, the city and the members of this new council as well as the as-can-be-expected ignorant remarks from a few people who think this new committee will be a drain on city resources, detract attention from the city's obligation to provide basic services and that it is symbolic of a "screw-the-people-who-live-here attitude that permeates City Hall."

The comments, which were met with disgust and condemnation from others, ranged from people calling the idea "ridiculous" to a "waste of taxpayer money." One person said they objected to it not out of racism, as some had accused her of, but because, in her words, the religion of Islam doesn't belong in "my America."

And those are tame compared to some others.

Let's get a few things straight:

First, this is a volunteer committee, as most every committee of its ilk is. Those who serve on it are not getting paid. Not in dollars and cents. Not in the hot-patch asphalt used to fill potholes. And not in police cruisers, dump trucks or fire engines.

In no way will the New American Council obstruct or hinder city government's ability to serve its residents. It will do just the opposite.

Second, those residents include some 2,600 refugees from more than 75 countries who have resettled in Erie over the past five years, as Flowers noted in a follow-up column. They are not our enemies, they are our neighbors. And they deserve a seat at the table.

I'm not suggesting in any way that Erie doesn't have its share of problems. It has decades worth of them. But to suggest that by forming a volunteer committee the city is somehow ignoring those issues or even adding to them is nothing short of mind-boggling. The two are not mutually exclusive.

Schember rightfully acknowledges that Erie's refugee and immigrant community has a part to play in determining the city's future.

Another one of the mayor's stated intentions for creating the New American Council is to help increase tolerance in the community.

Ironic, isn't it, that the same people who complain about the formation of such a group are also the very people that, at least in part, necessitate its existence.

Matthew Rink