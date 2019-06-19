There are cases where a dog or cat has to be rescued from a sweltering car on a hot, summer day.

My wife and daughter once found themselves close to being the victims of vandalism, possibly an assault and maybe even a police investigation when my daughter's cat was briefly left alone in my daughter's car at a rest stop last summer.

We were moving my daughter and son-in-law and they had pulled into the rest stop to do things one does at rest stops. The air conditioning had been on and the car was still cold as they ducked inside momentarily. But the cat was alone for a few minutes, and someone had spotted it and was concerned. My wife came out first and got back into the car. My daughter came out next and was confronted by a woman who said she was going to smash the windows and was traumatized by the incident.

The encounter didn't play well with my wife and daughter, both big-time cat lovers who have a tendency to, well, "mother" their felines and would never knowingly put their animals in danger.

The incident illustrates that there are a lot of concerned, well-intentioned people out there who worry about the welfare of pets. It's why local police and animal enforcement officers tell me they regularly field calls from people who report seeing a dog or a cat locked up alone in a vehicle and want someone to check it out to see if the animal is OK.

In most cases, the owner is located, the pet is checked on and is fine, I'm told. But there are cases where things become serious enough that a dog or cat has to be rescued from a sweltering car on a hot, summer day.

I'm also told by law enforcement and humane officers that forcing their way into a vehicle to free a pet is done as a last resort if they are unable to locate the person who had the animal in the vehicle. That step now has a measure of protection, as state legislation signed into law this past fall frees authorities from liability if force is used to enter a vehicle to aid a pet in distress.

The Pennsylvania State Police stressed in highlighting the new law recently that average citizens are not protected from liability, and that the proper course of action is to contact the authorities.

People should still be vigilant in looking out for pets that might face harm by being left attended in a locked-up vehicle for long periods of time, especially as the dog days of summer approach. But perhaps the best step to take is to leave the dog or cat at home unless otherwise necessary, as Millcreek Township police animal enforcement officer Tim Stevenson suggests.

That's a move that should keep everyone safe. Especially our pets.

