For the second straight season, a northwestern Pennsylvania team has won a state baseball title.

Fascinating.

Just … fascinating.

That was my reaction when West Middlesex Junior/Senior High School won the PIAA Class 1A boys baseball tournament Thursday.

The Big Reds from Mercer County edged Greenwood 2-1 in their final at State College.

It wasn't that West Middlesex was victorious that led to some head shaking.

Thursday's outcome capped a 23-1 season, which included a win against the Class 5A Cathedral Preparatory School Ramblers at Ainsworth Field.

Not exactly the work of a traditional underdog.

Nor was I stumped that the Big Reds beat Greenwood High School minus their best hitter.

Senior Ricky Ladjevich went into the 1A final with a team-best .476 batting average but was relegated to the unofficial and unwanted role of designated cheerleader from the dugout.

Ladjevich was unable to appear in what should have been the final game of his varsity career because he was ejected for arguing a ball-and-strike call during West Middlesex's state semifinal victory against Bishop McCort.

When that happens, PIAA rules require that a player also be suspended for their team's ensuing game.

No, the big news with the Big Reds is that their accomplishment marked the second time in as many seasons that District 10 boasted a state baseball champ. They followed up the 2018 Class 2A Rocky Grove Orioles.

As for District 10 state titlists in that sport before then, I'll let the PIAA record book provide the answer.

The PIAA held its initial baseball tournament in 1977.

Forty years later, District 10 still had no state winner in the crown jewel of any varsity spring sports season.

None.

Yes, four District 10 schools did reach state finals over that span.

One of them, the 2006 Villa Maria Academy Victors, remain the only Erie County team which advanced that far.

Once there, though, those four District 10 teams watched their opponents not only celebrate, but celebrate after easy victories. They were outscored 24-2 over those finals.

An argument could be made that weather conditions annually hinder varsity baseball players, and even more the fields where they compete, in this corner of the state.

Let's be honest, that would be a valid argument.

A Pittsburgh comedian once said western Pennsylvania experiences five seasons instead of four, with the first two being "winter and more winter."

Still, the PIAA's updated record book shows District 10 without a single baseball champ over its first four decades of postseason play, but then two in as many years.

