I wanted to write this letter to say a big thank you to all the men and women who have and are still serving this great country of ours, the United States of America.

If it was not for them, we would not have the great freedom that we have today. And if you see a veteran, know a veteran or see a man or woman dressed in military clothes, go up to them and say, "thank you."

I also want to say a big thank you to all the Beaver police officers and to all the other policemen and policewomen: Thank you for all your service and work that you are doing out there. I'm proud to be American.

Jerry Robbins, Beaver