Even before the dust settled from last month’s primary election, the Blackhawk School Board’s most junior member was on Facebook numbering board allies and foes for a quest. This person has personally decided Northwestern and Patterson schools should close and a new elementary school be built near Highland Middle School at a cost of $30 million to $35 million.

Meanwhile, $65,000 has been spent on a new engineering plan that an ad hoc committee is studying for feasibility. This plan has eight different options.

To put this in financial perspective, the school district currently has a $41 million debt accrued with an annual budget of $37 million. Nearly 10 percent of the annual budget is interest and principal on debt. The initial $29 million was a bond to upgrade Highland. This was completed in 2013. At the same time, Northwestern was temporarily closed while waiting for a bond issue for $8.5 million for its renovation. Northwestern students were placed in Chippewa Elementary (Blackhawk Intermediate School) knowing that facility would be overcrowded.

After bond procurement, other priorities ate into the funds: $2 million went for a new high school roof and $3 million was used to buy out an HVAC contract from Trane. Inexplicably, the current board approved $2.5 million to bail out Blackhawk Activities and Athletic Group (BAAG), a group supposedly building a stadium from private funding. The $1 million left is erroneously called "surplus."

Option 2 of the feasibility study is the renovation of Northwestern with additional classrooms on site or at Patterson school. This option will require about half of what a new school would cost and allow BIS, a more attractive sale property, to be sold. Plus, any work on Northwestern is eligible for a 14 percent state rebate.

One does not need an economics degree to determine which of the two options is viable for both taxpayers and elementary students.

Dave Sutton, South Beaver Township