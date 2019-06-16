It's a shame that you didn't publish Jennifer Rubin's excellent article about "Republican climate-change deniers" before James P. Hoover elected to embarrass himself by insisting that, "... the facts do not support all the hysteria surrounding this manufactured crisis." Spoken like a true Republican denier, who parrots whatever nonsense he sees on Faux News. I'm surprised that climate change wasn't disparaged as a myth perpetrated by Hillary, Obama and George Soros. As Rubin points out, Trump's retreat from the Paris accord is based on his being an "armchair naysayer" being deceived by toadies telling him whatever supports his ignorant biases.

A political party that advocates racism, xenophobia, misogyny and ignorance of global markets now professes to be the scientific experts on climate change? Really? With all of the catastrophic weather afflicting millions worldwide, we're just supposed to throw our hands up and believe "climate is always changing, nobody's responsible ... nothing anyone can do ... mankind will adapt?" Sorry, I choose to believe scientists — not Trump and his rejection of anything that is beyond his limited intellect and narcissism. Like the old saying goes: Stupid is, as stupid does.

Denying climate change will wreck this world for your grandchildren. Just because you don't believe in it, that doesn't make it fiction. Any concept, no matter how unfounded, will get play, as long as it appeases to Trump's base, along with their blind unquestioning faith in his ego.

Thomas M. Finch, Aliquippa