Stepping up: The triangle-shaped park across State Street from Veterans Stadium over the years has become a place of remembrance and reverence with the addition of memorials to those in Erie County who served in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, along with another for Purple Heart recipients.

Those monuments were erected by various veterans' groups that have leased the property at no cost from the Erie School District. The district has maintained the common area.

Now a new nonprofit, spearheaded by Erie School Director Tom Spagel, himself a veteran, is preparing to take ownership of the property and raise money to ensure it is well maintained far into the future. The school district will donate the land to the group, called Erie County Veterans Memorial Park.

Spagel and others involved will create a plan for the entire 1.96-acre parcel. The veterans' groups will continue to maintain their respective monuments, with the new nonprofit maintaining and improving the overall property.

Kudos to Spagel and company for their commitment to honoring those who served, and for relieving taxpayers of the expense of maintaining the park.

Plan B: Plans to add a 40-foot slide to Erie's Frontier Park have encountered a financial setback that has its backers re-examining their options.

The nonprofit Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park, which manages the city-owned park, had budgeted $250,000 for the slide. The only bid to build it came in at $397,000.

The slide was proposed by Erie developer Rick Griffith, a L.E.A.F. board member, after seeing similar slides in parks across the country. It is to be named "The Griff" in recognition of Griffith contributing a total of $100,000 in money and construction materials.

Vern Peterson, executive director of L.E.A.F., said building committee members will consider alternatives for moving forward in light of the high bid, including adjusting plans for the slide to lower the cost. We're rooting for them.

Erie applauds: One of the joys of Erie being home to hockey's Otters is following along over the years as past standouts work their way into the bright lights of the NHL.

That's one reason why local hockey fans were paying attention as the St. Louis Blues took on the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup finals. Helping to lead the charge for St. Louis was Ryan O'Reilly, a 28-year-old center who starred for the Otters during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons.

Not only did the Blues win the Stanley Cup, but O'Reilly was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs.

And by the way, he became the first player since 1985 to score in four consecutive games in the finals. The last was a fellow named Wayne Gretzky.