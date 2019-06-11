Mayor Joe Schember's New American Council hopes to open new communication channels between the city and its refugee and immigrant communities.

Anna Tischenko wants her fellow Erie-area residents to know a few things about the thousands of refugees and new Americans living in this community.

Most are hard-working, respectful and eager to contribute to a vibrant society.

These new residents also pump much-needed money into the region's economy.

Further, Tischenko said, they are resilient.

And she should know.

"Refugees are survivors of great adversity, having lost their homes, family members, personal property and careers," Tischenko said while addressing the room at Erie Mayor Joe Schember's weekly City Hall news conference on Thursday.

Tischenko, 38, is the director of refugee social services at the Multicultural Community Resource Center, 554 E. 10th St. Her agency helps serve Erie's refugee and immigrant communities.

She is also a native of Kyrgyzstan — a former Soviet republic that Tischenko and her family fled because of religious persecution — and a naturalized U.S. citizen who has lived in this country since 2005.

Tischenko went on to point out that refugees "pay taxes, they buy homes, new cars, open small businesses and support our local economy. … We are very happy for the opportunity to be here."

And Schember is happy to have Tischenko's perspective as part of his New American Council, a first for city government.

The 24-member volunteer group includes new Americans and refugees and those who work with them each day. Schember said he created the group, in part, to create a consistent channel of communication with a growing segment of Erie's population.

Data gathered by city officials shows that roughly 2,600 refugees from 75 countries have resettled in Erie within the past five years. Schember said that refugees and new Americans make up roughly 20 percent of the city's residents.

In an interview, Schember said he understands that immigration is a sensitive subject with many Americans these days and that some local citizens might not understand or agree with his inclusion-based rationale regarding the new council.

However, Schember said creating greater tolerance and an increased understanding of other cultures will make Erie a better community.

"We still have racism and prejudice in this country because everyone hasn't reached out. We're all human beings. … We can all understand each other better," Schember said.

"Other than a couple of exceptions, we're all the descendants of immigrants and refugees who came here for one reason or another," Schember said. "That's what’s really unique about the United States of America. And a lot of U.S. cities don't have the kind of diversity we have in Erie, Pennsylvania."

The New American Council should begin meeting sometime in July, city officials said.

Tischenko told me that she is honored to be part of the effort.

"We can share a lot of success stories," she said. "We can help the refugees who are just starting here. And we can help the mayor's office understand."

