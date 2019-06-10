Erie breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday when leaders of UE Local and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. reached a tentative agreement on a four-year contract.

Erie breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday when leaders of United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America Local 506 and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. reached a tentative agreement on a four-year contract. It will have to be ratified by union members at a meeting Wednesday, but the agreement appears to be a major victory for workers and management. You could tell by the tenor of the numerous letters to the editor in recent weeks how vital the company is to the families of workers, as well as all the businesses that have supported the former GE plant through the years. People were genuinely worried about the future of the company in Erie. Now it appears that both sides will have a chance for a fresh start. ... Some beaches at Presque Isle have virtually disappeared, due to a rough winter and high water levels. Sand replenishment should help, but the peninsula, which is always changing, might not be the same as we've come to know it in recent years. On the bright side, the fish are biting in the bay and in Lake Erie, and walleye fishing on the western portions of the lake is setting records. ... Presque Isle Lighthouse will host a special Gallery Night on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. Local artists will showcase their works at the lighthouse, amidst live music and light refreshments. It's a nice opportunity to stroll the grounds, walk through the historic lighthouse and maybe see a spectacular sunset. ... A big 25th anniversary celebration for UPMC Park, formerly known as Jerry Uht Park, is planned for July 27. It's hard to believe that so many years have passed since the park opened in 1995. Millions of dollars will be invested in renovations in coming years at the ballpark, which still looks nice. The new playing field, installed over the winter, is a big improvement over the infield which had grown rock hard in recent seasons. ... Congratulations to Judy Guerriero, who retired last week after 32 years as a popular nurse in the Erie School District. She served at several schools over the years, helping to keep students healthy and happy. ... Speaking of kids, now that school's out, be sure to watch for them as you drive near when they play. ... Deer have been grazing in our backyard in Millcreek and they seem pretty bold. When our 9-month-old pup went barking and chasing after them, the deer stood their ground and gave Honey a steely look. That sent her scampering back in the house. Guess she won't be much of a hunting dog. ... If you enjoy the horse races at Presque Isle Downs, skip Bryant Gumbel's "Real Sports" show on HBO. The segment on the atrocities at American tracks and at Penn National, in particular, are revolting. I love horse racing, but this show makes you wonder how long the sport of kings can continue. ... The party on Wednesday to mark the reopening of Molly Brannigans Irish Pub & Restaurant, which benefited the Inner-City Neighborhood Art Center, proved to be a huge success. The pub, which has been closed for weeks for renovations that totaled more than $500,000, looks terrific. Its new owners revamped the menu and Molly B's, when it opens to the public on Thursday, should resume its former position as a place to go in downtown Erie. Many Benedictine sisters, who run the Art House, attended the party and I especially enjoyed chatting with Sister Joan Chittister. Oprah Winfrey, who interviewed Chittister two weeks ago, became emotional during their exchange and teared up for a few seconds. ... Jim Cross and his family have been working hard on their Brick House Coffee business at 3741 W. 26th Street, which is set to open today for breakfast and lunch. ... Book lovers are out in force at the Friends of the Erie County Library's Great American Booksale at McDowell Intermediate High School. It will continue through Friday. ... Presque Isle Downs & Casino will host a job fair Tuesday from 1 to 7 p.m. Eighty positions are ready to be filled, including full-time and part-time jobs. The Table Game Dealer School will start June 17 for applicants 18 and older. ... WSEE and WICU sports anchor Gary Drapcho marked 35 years last week at the local TV stations. He's been a rock on the local sports scene all that time.

