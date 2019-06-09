Like many of my neighbors and fellow residents of western Pennsylvania, I continue to be dismayed by the ongoing situation between UPMC and Highmark. I am particularly angry about the decision by the UPMC board and CEO Jeffrey Romoff to make it effectively impossible for Highmark insurance subscribers to access care at UPMC facilities. I have even heard from people who are now being forced to travel out of the region, or out of the state, to get the care they need because UPMC will not honor their Highmark insurance policy. This is madness and it cannot go on.

As a nonprofit, the focus of UPMC should be medical care for the community and its people. The organization accepts donations from those people in the form of charitable contributions and taxpayer-funded grants. Now, UPMC is stabbing those same people in the back by refusing to provide care if they have a Highmark policy.

It seems like the UPMC board and its CEO are only seeing dollar signs as they seek to crush competition from Highmark and other insurers. Even Paul O’Neill, former Alcoa CEO, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, and a former UPMC board member, said recently in an editorial, “I think it’s unconscionable for anybody to basically withhold necessary care from individuals on some phony basis that they don’t have the right insurance company name on their policy.”

I also commend Attorney General Josh Shapiro for his efforts to fix the problems with UPMC. I am hopeful that through his lawsuit against UPMC, the consent decree may be extended, and UPMC can be forced to undergo serious reform, to better reflect its nonprofit status. We have had cooperation between UPMC and Highmark for many years, and we need it to continue.

The time has come for public pressure to win the day. I encourage citizens of western Pennsylvania to reach out to your elected officials, as well as UPMC board members, and let them know that the people have had enough of this mess. We need a resolution and we need it quickly. The health and wellness of our citizenry depends on it.

State Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny