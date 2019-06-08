Kudos to the Asbury Parent Teacher Association who applied for and won acceptance into the downlinks program during the Expedition 59 mission with the ISS.

Rocketwoman: Thursday was the last day of school for Asbury Elementary School students, but they had more than the advent of summer vacation to get fired up about. As reporter Ed Palattella detailed, the student body of 550 had a visitor from out of this world. NASA astronaut Christina Koch chatted with them from the International Space Station via a live Earth-to-space video downlink. She answered their questions about matters practical — how do you wash your clothes in space? And also more forward-looking — how can a kid become an astronaut?

That answer got at the heart of the visit's purpose — to encourage students' interests in science, technology, engineering and math and careers involving them. Kudos to the Asbury Parent Teacher Association who applied for and won acceptance into the downlinks program during the Expedition 59 mission with the ISS. Asbury was one of just five schools to chosen to take part.

Disappointing: We were among those enthused about the news that Erie businessman Julio Reyes purchased the defunct Maennerchor with plans to restore it and make it a vibrant downtown hub, complete with an outdoor bazaar and kitchen space for "authentic" ethnic cuisine. Now comes news, as detailed by reporter Madeleine O'Neill, that the club is disputing what was included in a September sheriff sale of the club facility, which Reyes bought for $335,000.

According to his lawyer, Rick Filippi, Reyes believes that the sale included the personal property inside the 1607 State St. building, such as kitchen appliances and televisions. The club disagrees. The conflict will be worked out by the parties in court, but we hope for a fair and speedy resolution for all involved.

Erie needs those willing to step up and return vitality to downtown. Hopefully, plans for this grand building won't get bogged down in a lengthy legal battle.

What a relief: Regular travelers of Interstate 79 this past winter contended not only with the lousy weather that sometimes parks over southern Erie County courtesy of the snowbelt. They also spent long months bumping their vehicles over a rough highway that was milled in the summer of 2018 and then not paved over. The reason? The state Department of Transportation had to deploy equipment to eastern Pennsylvania to repair damage caused by record rainfall in places like Lancaster and York.

That long-delayed Erie County paving is now underway. As reporter Valerie Myers detailed, PennDOT spokeswoman Jill Harry said crews will alternate between the northbound and southbound lanes until all four lanes are smoothed over. The work area stretches roughly from Edinboro to Interstate 90 interchange.

Harry predicted the work will wrap up within two weeks. That's welcome news.