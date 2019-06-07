Question: Before my employer would hire me, I had to sign a “noncompete” agreement (which, my attorney has advised me, no court would enforce). I want to apply for a new job, but I’ve come to learn that my present employer and potential new employer previously agreed not to hire the other’s employees. Can they legally do this?

Answer: Many employers have staff members who would be difficult to replace — practically speaking, irreplaceable. It would be devastating for another company or business to hire this key employee away from them. Thus, it is not unusual that employers will attempt to have contracts between them preventing the hiring of each other’s workers.

Pennsylvania Superior Court

On Jan. 11, 2019, the Pennsylvania Superior Court in Pittsburgh Logistics Systems Inc. v. Beemac Trucking LLC and BeeMac Logistics, a case of first impression, held that there can be “no-hire” provisions in a commercial contract between companies in which one company agrees not to solicit or hire the employees of the other for a certain period of time. Such provisions violate public policy and would not be enforceable under Pennsylvania law.

A “case of first impression” means that the issue has never been the subject of litigation in Pennsylvania in any reported case.

Background

Pittsburgh Logistics Systems, a third-party logistics provider, had a contract with BeeMac Trucking to provide shipping services for PLS’s customers. The agreement had a “no-hire” provision prohibiting BeeMac from directly or indirectly hiring, soliciting for employment, inducing or attempting to induce, an employee of PLS or any of its affiliates to leave employment with PLS or affiliate during the term of the agreement and for two years thereafter. After four PLS employees joined BeeMac, PLS sued BeeMac and its former employees seeking an injunction to enforce the “no-hire” provision.

Beaver County Court Judge Deborah A. Kunselman (now a Superior Court judge), noting that a provision such as the one between PLS and BeeMac has never been the subject of litigation in Pennsylvania in any reported case, refused to enforce the “no-hire” provision, citing other jurisdictions where similar provisions were held to be unenforceable. PLS appealed the Beaver County Court denial of its preliminary injunction motion seeking to enforce the “no-hire” provision to the state Superior Court.

Against public policy

The Superior Court agreed with Kunselman’s determination that the “no-hire” provision would violate public policy by preventing persons from seeking employment with other companies without receiving additional consideration for the prohibition, or even necessarily having any input regarding or knowledge of the restrictive provision.

Employer-employee agreements

The Superior Court observed that employer-employee noncompete agreements, when necessary and supported by adequate consideration, remain a legal tool that employers can use to protect their business interests. But back-door “no-hire” agreements will not be tolerated.

These noncompete agreements are meant to protect an employer from unfair competition.

But, if the employer uses it to gain an unfair advantage or to try to eliminate competition, then it may not be enforced. The agreement also needs to be reasonable in the amount of time and its scope. The scope could be limited to certain customers or a certain region, but should not be nationwide.

Caveat

Note that two Superior Court judges joined in filing a dissenting opinion to the court’s majority opinion. These two judges would have held that the “no-hire” provision at issue is enforceable under Pennsylvania law. Such “no-hire” provisions are enforceable in other states. Even federal courts in Pennsylvania have held them to be enforceable.

Final word

The law addressing “no-hire” agreements appears to be far from settled. In the end, employers must acknowledge that “no-hire” provisions with other employers having once protected his or her business may no longer be effective.

To ask a legal question, email AskAttyBernie@timesonline.com or send mail to Ask Attorney Bernie, c/o Beaver County Times, 400 Fair Ave., Beaver, PA 15009.